EDMONTON -- The city will begin sweeping main roads and residential streets starting Monday.

With many residents self-isolating or working from home, the city said it expects that there will be more cars on residential streets than normal.

Signs will be posted to notify residents when their street is scheduled for sweeping, and residents will be asked to move their cars to another block during that time. The city will tow cars to another block if they are impeding sweeping crews, but will not issue tickets or impound fees.

In some cases, the city said if there are too many cars on the street to tow them efficiently, crews will skip that area and return in the summer.

Crews are required to wear respiratory masks during sweeping regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city says employees will also be following physical distancing guidelines and sanitizing commonly touched items, such as steering wheels, handles and buttons.

For more information on street sweeping you can visit the city’s website.