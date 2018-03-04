A stroke after midnight, a seasonal parking ban will come into effect on Monday, March 5.

The city traditionally declares the ban when there is more than 10 centimeters of snowfall. This allows crews to finish their work quickly and efficiently, according to the city.

“The minute it’s Monday, please have your car off the designated roads,” said Janet Tecklenborg, Director of Infrastructure Operations with the city.

Edmontonians are asked to move vehicles from major arterial, collector and marked roads.

Vehicles parked on designated parking ban routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

The seasonal parking ban will end when the city declares it is over.