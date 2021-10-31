Movember to kick-off 15th year of supporting men’s mental health and wellbeing in Canada

EDMONTON -

Nov. 1 marks the day men across Canada start growing beards and moustaches in support of Movember.

This year marks the 15th anniversary the charity movement came from Australia to Canada to help raise funds and awareness of men’s health, including making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Last year, more than 70,000 people participated to help fund dozens of projects in Canada, including building the first subarctic Indigenous Mental Health Addictions Centre in Churchill, Man.

Other projects funded by money raised by the campaign include supporting Focusing on Fathers parenting programs, allowing groups supporting veterans and first responders to scale-up, and funding research into advanced prostate cancer.

“Our mission is to help men live longer, healthier, happier lives,” said Todd Minerson, Movember country director for Canada.

“Thanks to the generosity of Canadians we’ve been having a lot of fun but doing a heck of a lot of good.”

Minerson says that growing a moustache is not the only way people can participate in the fundraiser. People can pledge to “Move for Movember” by running or walking 60 kilometres over the month in honour of the 60 men lost to suicide every hour across the globe or by hosting a “Mo-ment” where a group can come together to do something fun, like a polar dip or getting matching tattoos.

“There’s lots people can do,” he added. “The need is so great.

“There’s no such thing as a bad moustache in our book because every one can start a conversation.”

To participate in the month-long event, visit Movember.com.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Ryan Harding