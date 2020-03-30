The Department of National Defence said Albertans may see military equipment moving across the country by rail starting this week, but it’s not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicles and equipment will be sent from Wainwright, Alta. to Garrison Petawawa in Ontario after the cancellation of Exercise Maple Resolve, a large army exercise that happens in Alberta every year, but was cancelled two weeks ago.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to be patient and careful around rail crossings, as the shipments of vehicles is extensive and will cross many roads and highways throughout the country.