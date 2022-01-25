MS fundraiser surpasses $10K, Edmontonian pledges another night in igloo for $15K
An Edmonton man sleeping in an igloo he built to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research has surpassed his $10,000 goal.
Tyler Gamblin had originally planned to brave three nights inside his homemade igloo. Now, he’s added a fourth if he can reach a new target of $15,000.
CTV Morning Live caught up with Gamblin after his second night in a sleeping bag. He said the community's generosity and the warmer weather made it an easier decision to extend the fundraising goal.
“First night was a little bit warmer, around zero. It was kind of dripping on my head. But last night was -10 and I think it’s a little bit more comfortable when the water’s not a potential,” he said.
Gamblin, along with his wife and brother, built the colourful igloo in their front yard using Tupperware containers. It took around a month to build.
“Initially I built it as fun for the front yard and for the neighbours, but all the neighbours were coming and saying it was a labour of love and I thought, 'Hey, let’s do this for a cause.'
"And we kind of shifted it to a labour for love," explained Gamblin.
“People like something fresh when they’re paying money for good causes and I figured this would catch the eye of some people and hopefully they can donate to a good cause.”
MS is a disease of the brain and spinal cord, where the immune system attacks the protective layer that covers nerve fibers. The disease runs in Gamblin’s family. He also participates in the MS society’s annual bike ride.
“Every year we seem to have a new reason to ride,” said Gamblin. “Actually a few people reached out to me just after I posted this and have said they were recently diagnosed, so every year there’s somebody to ride for and that list just keeps growing.”
This is the second year Gamblin has built an igloo. Last year’s was built in the backyard and lasted well into the spring due to the shade it got.
He isn’t expecting this year’s to last quite as long.
“I think it can hold up no problem for a week in this temperature, but it’s just not going to be as pretty,” said Gamblin.
In fact, the warm weather already forced Gamblin to move up his igloo sleepover by four days from the original Jan. 27 start. Athough the weather can be unpredictable, Gamblin is committed to completing his goal.
“Everyone has come together and really donated because I was supposed to make $10,000 and I did it," he told CTV News Edmonton.
"Hey, let’s do $15,000 for another night.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson and Nahreman Issa
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The mild spell continues
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | OPP warns of significant traffic delays as trucker convoy arrives in the GTA
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists about the potential for significant delays as a trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, among other things, makes its way through the Greater Toronto Area today.
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, effective Friday.
CRA to send out new round of letters checking eligibility from CERB recipients
The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out a new round of letters to pandemic aid recipients to verify they were eligible for the help, and warning of potential need for repayments.
CTV NEWS IN AFGHANISTAN | Wracked by war and drought, some Afghan families selling young girls into marriage
Crushing poverty is forcing displaced people in Afghanistan to make some very desperate choices, including selling organs or even their own girls into marriage to adult men.
U.K. scientists develop 'lab-in-a-backpack' to offer fast, affordable COVID-19 testing
U.K. researchers have developed a COVID-19 testing lab that fits into a backpack, which they say could offer low income and remote communities a more affordable and accessible method for detecting the virus.
Why this Holocaust survivor began sharing her story after decades of silence
On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Hedy Bohm shares her story of surviving the Holocaust, how the Nazis murdered her parents, and the message she has for younger generations.
Antiviral pills work well against Omicron, antibody drugs are less effective: lab study
A new study suggests that current antiviral pills being used to treat COVID-19 remain effective against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, while intravenous antibody drugs appear to be 'substantially' less successful.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update
Alberta's number of COVID-19 patients stands at 1,418 as of Wednesday afternoon, including 109 patients in intensive care units, which has held the same since late last week.
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
-
'They divide society': 3 Alberta MLAs call for end of vaccine passports
There are renewed calls from some provincial politicians to end Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, effective Friday.
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
A Prince Albert man has pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of his parents and his 7-year-old son.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, effective Friday.
-
Sask. premier hints at lifting restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to crest
Saskatchewan’s premier is hinting some COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted, saying current measures may have run their course.
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
-
N.S. extending COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks; three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OPP warns of significant traffic delays as trucker convoy arrives in the GTA
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists about the potential for significant delays as a trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, among other things, makes its way through the Greater Toronto Area today.
-
Toronto officer found not guilty of assault on Black TTC rider
A Toronto police detective seen on bus surveillance video grabbing and appearing to hold a Black TTC rider by the neck for about 30 seconds in a 2019 incident has been found not guilty of assault.
-
Ontario reports another 70 COVID-19 deaths as ICU patients decrease
Ontario is reporting another 70 deaths related to COVID-19 while the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care continues to drop.
Montreal
-
Unvaccinated mother of five receives double lung transplant in Montreal after contracting COVID-19
Three COVID-19 patients who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated have received double lung transplants at a Montreal hospital after their lungs were irreversibly damaged by the disease. One patient was a 49-year-old mother of five.
-
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
-
COVID-19 text scams targeting Quebecers by offering prizes, information
It seems several COVID-19-related text message scams have been hitting Quebecers' phones lately, offering anything from information to money.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Truck convoy expected to roll into Kingston, Ont. this afternoon
The Canada Unity website says the 'Freedom Convoy' will depart Vaughan, Ont. at 12 p.m. and arrive in Kingston at 5 p.m. The convoy is expected to travel along Hwy. 401 through Port Hope to Kingston.
-
Freedom Convoy: Ottawa residents urged to avoid highways 417 and 416
Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as hospitalizations climb
Ottawa Public Health has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths this month.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at A Better Tent City
No residents of A Better Tent City were injured following an early morning fire.
-
Windows smashed in alleged Waterloo road rage incident
A driver smashed the windows of another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident in Waterloo on Wednesday.
-
Trucker convoy moving through Waterloo Region on Thursday
A trucker convoy is expected to travel through Waterloo Region on Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie has lost a legend in broadcasting
Viewers and listeners around the northeast are remembering Karl Sepkowski, a long-time broadcaster in Sault Ste. Marie, who died this week.
-
Sudbury sisters are highlighting northern Ont. female history through art
Two sisters from Sudbury have taken on a unique project by producing a story map of women’s lives from the 19th and 20th centuries.
-
Ontario woman signs $12,748 furnace contract after being offered free doorbell
An Ontario woman who says she was offered a free doorbell by a salesperson said she wishes she didn't then sign a 15-year contract for a furnace that will cost her $12,748.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba MP facing backlash over tweet about Ukraine
A Manitoba NDP MP is being asked to apologize for a tweet she made about Ukraine.
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
-
Nine people hospitalized, one child in critical condition following Simcoe Street fire
Nine people, including five children, were taken to hospital following a fire on Simcoe Street Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
'The hope is we're not caught off guard' again, B.C. researcher says of discovery of 9 new coronavirus species
A team of researchers led by a British Columbia university has uncovered several new species of coronavirus, some of which were found in unexpected places such as animal dung.
-
Search crews rescue hiker who 'tumbled and cartwheeled' down a gully near Metro Vancouver mountain
Search and rescue crews say a hiker is lucky to be left with only minor injuries after falling down a gully in the backcountry of Metro Vancouver's North Shore.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Details coming on victims of Richmond, B.C., shooting: homicide unit
Homicide investigators are expected to share new details Thursday about the shooting deaths of four people in Richmond, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Children rescued after fire on B.C. school ferry
No injuries have been reported after an engine fire broke out on a school boat in B.C. waters on Thursday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to provide pandemic update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.
-
Victoria police seek man after worker stabbed with screwdriver
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver during an attempted theft last week.