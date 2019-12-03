EDMONTON -- WARNING: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing

Residents of Edmonton's Cameron Heights community are renewing their calls for the city to replace a spiked fence that two deer impaled themselves on last year.

In November of last year, wildlife officers had to euthanize a deer that landed on the fence after trying to jump over it.

"It's been a year and a year is much too long," said Melanie Wilson with the Cameron Heights Community League. "We would like to have something fit to stop these spikes from being something so dangerous."

The community league has launched a petition and say it's called and emailed the developer, Delta Square Developments, but hadn't heard back.

Delta Square declined to comment when reached by CTV News.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton says the fence has been installed across the city without incident, but that the Cameron Heights fence will be fixed in the new year.

"The manufacturer for the fence actually makes a retrofit for the fence. It's a bar that goes over the top so we'll keep it safe not sharp."

The City of Edmonton told CTV News that it's finalizing the design and materials to upgrade the fence but will require permission from property owners.

"We'll see in January and February if anything will be fixed and we definitely look forward to it," said Wilson.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife say its staff haven't been called to the park since last November and says the incidents with the deer are rare.

With files from Sarah Plowman