The 40th annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival is set to kick off on Thursday night, and crews are working hard to ensure festival-goers won’t need galoshes.

With the recent rainfall in Edmonton, crews are working hard to fix problem areas in Gallagher Park, with lots of sand trucked in and spread around the muddy areas.

And music won’t be the only thing in the air this year.

“Marijuana is legal now so we are having to deal with that and I think we have a good solution, we have three different smoking areas and we will see how that works,” said festival producer Terry Wickham.

Fans relaxing on their tarps up on Gallagher Hill will have an even sweeter music experience this year.

“We have a new sound system, its German, top of the line, it can throw sound up the hill and drop it down, our sound has always been great it should be even better now,” said Wickham.

Performers this year include Hozier, Brandi Carlisle, Blue Rodeo and closing the festival Sunday night is The War and Treaty.

The festival started in 1980 at Gold Bar Park. It moved to Gallagher Park in 1981. The festival relies on up to 2000 volunteers to help it run smoothly. There are 8 stages providing 4 days of amazing music.

The folk fest runs August 8-11.