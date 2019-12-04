EDMONTON -- A semi truck careened into a ditch before it was struck by at least one other vehicle in a crash that briefly shut down northbound lanes of the QEII Highway.

First responders were called to a stretch of the highway near the Bear Hills rest stop south of Wetaskiwin just after 9 a.m.

The semi was blocking the left lane of the highway after it went into the ditch and was then struck by another vehicle, according to RCMP.

Reports indicate there may have been black ice on the highway at the time.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved.

At 11:21 a.m., 511 Alberta tweeted the collisions had been cleared.

A vehicle in a ditch further south on the QEII was also tying up traffic on Wednesday.

Alberta 511 said northbound lanes were delayed after a car went into a ditch just south of Lacombe.