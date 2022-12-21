Multi-vehicle crash involving three semi trucks near Lac La Biche: RCMP

A crash involving three semi trucks, trailers and two pickup trucks has Highway 881 completely shut down at Alpac Road near Township 695A northeast of Lac La Biche.

Traffic in both directions will be blocked for several hours while crews work to investigate the crash and clear the equipment.

RCMP are asking drivers to stay off Highway 881 as black ice and poor conditions are affecting visibility and traction.

Mounties say no serious injuries have been reported.