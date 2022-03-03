Multiple accidents south of Edmonton prompt towing advisory for Highway 2 to Wetaskiwin

Leduc RCMP is advising against travel along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway from Edmonton to Highway 13 after icy conditions and poor visibility contributed to multiple collisions.

Mounties issued a towing advisory at 7 p.m. as snow fell throughout central Alberta.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on the QEII southbound lane near the exit for 50 Avenue that happened around 5:20 p.m.

Almost 20 minutes later, crews were called to a seven-vehicle pileup in the southbound lane near the 50 Avenue exit as well.

"Further details of this collision are not available at this time," Mounties said in a statement.

"Leduc RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area of the collisions and to exercise caution and adjust their driving to current winter road conditions."