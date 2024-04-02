EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city

    Two "very large dogs" killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.

    Police were called to a report of a dog attack in a home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue S.W. just before 8 p.m.

    "Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs," the Edmonton Police Service wrote in a release on Tuesday. "Police attempted lifesaving measures until EMS attended the scene very shortly after and ultimately declared the child deceased."

    Animal control peace officers seized the dogs.

    The two dogs belong to a person who lives in the home the boy was visiting, police said.

    Police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

    A spokesperson with the City of Edmonton confirms its animal control department has investigated complaints about the dogs in the past.

    "In the past year, animal control officers responded to multiple barking complaints which resulted in warnings and one ticket," Chris Webster wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "In 2024, animal control peace officers responded to two attack complaints isolated to inside the private residence. One complaint is still under investigation while the other was concluded without charges."

    Webster added the dogs remain in custody.

