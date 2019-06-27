A man has been arrested and charged after a truck was driven through multiple backyards in St. Albert over the weekend.

Police were initially called to a break and enter at a business in the Spruce Grove Industrial Park around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Someone had stolen a truck with a tracking device from a business.

They followed the truck to St. Albert, where they attempted to pull it over, but police say the driver took off.

The driver reportedly drove through several backyards before driving to Morinville.

In Morinville, the suspect allegedly committed a robbery, break and enter, and theft before he was arrested.

Matthew Marler, 30, of no fixed address has been charged with:

Robbery with offensive weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited

Three counts of failure to comply probation order

Five counts of failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance

Police say Marler also had outstanding warrants in Athabasca, Red Deer and Boyle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

Further charges are expected in this case.