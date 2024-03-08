Multiple charges for driver after RCMP officers assaulted, police vehicle rammed

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, after a highway incident that saw the driver of a truck deliberately strike an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP were investigating reports of an impaired driver around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 642 and Highway 28 east of Morinville when Mounties said they came across a driver "acting erratically," swerving at vehicles, passing other vehicles using the shoulder of the highway and, at one point, hitting a snowbank.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, he allegedly rammed a police car. Before he could drive away, officers were able to access the man's truck.

RCMP said the man then assaulted officers. Despite being tased and sprayed with OC spray, they said the man was able to put his truck in drive and attempted to drive away.

RCMP said they "immediately made contact with the suspect vehicle, bringing it to a stop."

The man was arrested and is facing at least 14 charges, including identity theft, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Police say they found a gun in a later search of the truck.

The man is expected to appear on Monday at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert.