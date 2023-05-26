Multiple clients accuse Cold Lake tattoo artist of sexual assault

A Cold Lake tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting several clients during their appointments.

The allegations against Dale Amos are dated between 2015 and May 2023.

He was arrested on May 24 and charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault with a weapon.

Investigators believe there are other victims and encouraged them to contact Cold Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Amos was released and is due in court in June.