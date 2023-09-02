Multiple 'explosions' reported at 124 St. apartment fire Friday night

Residents of a 124 Street apartment building were forced from their homes Friday night, as a fire ripped through several suites.

The fire was reported around 8:47 p.m., with multiple crews called in to assist.

Residents of the building were evacuated.

A total of eight units, including hazardous material personnel, brought the fire under control around 10 p.m.

"I was walking through the back alley with a friend, and as we were walking, we seen the fire coming out of the top of the building," said Darlene Larouge, who lives across the road from the building.

"There was one big explosion, knocked all the windows out and then there was a small explosion … and the fire came blazing out," she added. "I was just praying that everybody gets out safe."

One fireighter was injured and assessed by paramedics. He was not taken to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported yet.

Edmonton police were at the fire to help with traffic control when a man with a gun was reported nearby. When an officer went to find him, police say there was a "confrontation," and the officer shot and killed the man.

Police say they are investigating the fire as "suspicious," but did not say if the two incidents were connected.