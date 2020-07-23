EDMONTON -- Crews responded to a fire at a south Edmonton strip club early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a working fire at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club at 5:38 a.m., EFRS said.

"Right now we're in full cleanup and tear down stage," said EFRS District Chief Troy Brady. "The fire's under control and the building won't be left standing, no."

No injuries have been reported, EFRS said.

Diamond's Gentlemen Club had been closed since last summer after a fire was deliberately set.