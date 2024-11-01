Multiple houses damaged in Belgravia fire

A fire early Friday morning spread from a house under construction to two neighbouring homes in Belgravia.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze at 115 Street and 77 Avenue was reported around 12:30 a.m.

The first crews on scene found the building consumed by flames and called a second alarm for help with the neighbouring homes. Approximately, 40 firefighters in total were called to the scene.

As of 5 a.m., flames at two of the three homes were fully extinguished and firefighters were still working on the third.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators will determine a cause.