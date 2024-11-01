EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Multiple houses damaged in Belgravia fire

    A fire damaged three houses at 115 Street and 77 Avenue in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) A fire damaged three houses at 115 Street and 77 Avenue in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A fire early Friday morning spread from a house under construction to two neighbouring homes in Belgravia.

    According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze at 115 Street and 77 Avenue was reported around 12:30 a.m.

    The first crews on scene found the building consumed by flames and called a second alarm for help with the neighbouring homes. Approximately, 40 firefighters in total were called to the scene.

    As of 5 a.m., flames at two of the three homes were fully extinguished and firefighters were still working on the third.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fire investigators will determine a cause. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News