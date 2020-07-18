Advertisement
Multiple injuries in bus rollover south of Jasper: RCMP
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 4:52PM MDT
Multiple RCMP vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck could be seen on Highway 93 after reports of a motor coach rollover. Tuesday July 18, 2020 (Courtesy: Aleda Rent)
EDMONTON -- Several RCMP detachments responded to a motor coach rollover on Highway 93 between Jasper and the Columbia Icefields, multiple injuries have been reported.
RCMP said STARS has been dispatched to the scene, along with Emergency Medical Service (EMS) crews from both Jasper and Lake Louise.
The RCMP is asking people to avoid the area.
