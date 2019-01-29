

CTV Edmonton





Mounties are warning St. Albert residents to keep an eye on their mail after receiving nine reports of thefts from community mailboxes between Christmas Eve and January 28.

In some cases, locks were broken off mailboxes, and in other cases the mailbox doors have been found hanging off. Police don’t know how much mail, if any is missing as a result of these acts.

There have been mailbox break-ins at the following areas:

Norwood Close – Reported on December 27th.

Carnegie Drive – reported on January 18th.

Chevigny Street – reported on January 19th.

Kingswood Blvd – reported on January 25th. – 2 different mailboxes were broken into on this same Boulevard and reported separately on this date.

Sir Winston Churchill Avenue – reported January 25th.

Keating Point – reported January 25th.

Akinsdale Gardens – reported January 25th.

Kenilworth Crescent – reported January 27th.

Police also believe there may be other break-ins that haven’t been reported.

RCMP says residents can prevent mail thefts by not sending cash in the mail, regularly retrieving their mail, and taking mail with sensitive information to a post office instead of a community box.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.