EDMONTON -- Police say a man managed to escape an assault in Lloydminster with serious injuries.

Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 27, Lloydminster RCMP were called to a home where the victim was found with non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Police were told the man had been assaulted at a different house and taken to the area in a vehicle before being able to escape.

An investigation continues, but RCMP do not believe the incident was random.

Multiple suspects are in custody, police added.