Multiple people in custody after Lloydminster assault: RCMP
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 4:13PM MST
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Police say a man managed to escape an assault in Lloydminster with serious injuries.
Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 27, Lloydminster RCMP were called to a home where the victim was found with non-life threatening but serious injuries.
Police were told the man had been assaulted at a different house and taken to the area in a vehicle before being able to escape.
An investigation continues, but RCMP do not believe the incident was random.
Multiple suspects are in custody, police added.