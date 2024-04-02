EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Multiple police vehicles on scene in north Edmonton neighbourhood

    A police investigation in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on April 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A police investigation in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on April 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    Police are conducting a large-scale investigation in north Edmonton.

    Multiple police cruisers were parked on a residential street in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, and a large area was blocked off by yellow police tape.

    Officers had tarps surrounding a black Ram pickup parked on the street.

    Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Edmonton appears to show a person approaching the black truck shortly after 1:15 a.m.

    The person can then be seen running from the scene.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information. 

    A police investigation in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on April 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

