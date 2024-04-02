Multiple police vehicles on scene in north Edmonton neighbourhood

Police are conducting a large-scale investigation in north Edmonton.

Multiple police cruisers were parked on a residential street in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, and a large area was blocked off by yellow police tape.

Officers had tarps surrounding a black Ram pickup parked on the street.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Edmonton appears to show a person approaching the black truck shortly after 1:15 a.m.

The person can then be seen running from the scene.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

A police investigation in the Beaumaris neighbourhood on April 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)