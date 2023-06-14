Multiple properties damaged in northeast Edmonton fire

Several homes were damaged by a fire in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 2:40 a.m. and firefighters got to 12018 59 St. within five minutes, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

As of 5 a.m., multiple houses had been evacuated but no one had been hurt. Officials did not say exactly how many homes had been damaged. Some of the properties appeared to be under construction.

Ten crews were on scene.

More to come…