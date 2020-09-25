EDMONTON -- Representatives from Alberta's urban centres gathered virtually on Friday to hear from provincial and federal leaders and their plans to assist municipalities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal politicians had the chance to grill provincial ministers on the final day of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) convention.

Ministers were asked about financial plans for urban areas as well as the province's ongoing feud with doctors, and funding for homelessness.

"We collectively have the opportunity to lead boldly, to fill those cracks, those incompetency's, those missed decision points. And establish a stronger foundation for Alberta going forward," said Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard.

Attendees also heard pre-recorded messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.

AUMA represents Alberta’s urban municipalities−including cities, towns, villages, summer villages, and specialized municipalities.