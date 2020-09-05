EDMONTON -- Several large murals were painted on Saturday in Old Strathcona’s garage district as part of an event called Mural Massive.

Attendees were also treated to music, beer gardens and an art auction.

The festival was spread out across four outdoor areas to maintain physical distancing, and entry was staggered.

“It all came out of us wanting to paint our building, we've been wanting to get a mural on the side of Grindstone for a while,” said Byron Martin, Theatre Artistic Director for Grindstone.

“The Old Strathcona business association really helped us out and partnered us with a lot of local businesses to sponsor the artists.”

The event runs through Saturday night but it is sold out. Those interested can still enjoy the murals from the Grindstone patio.