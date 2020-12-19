EDMONTON -- A 65-year-old man is dead after an assault at a home in Sangudo on Thursday.

Mayerthorpe RCMP were called to the home at 49 Street and 51 Avenue in Sangudo shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday about an assault in progress.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

EMS tried to provide first-aid to the victim and resident of the home, but he died on scene from his injuries.

He has been identified as James Kenneth Gantz, 65.

Clayton Jackie Desjarlais, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with release conditions.

Dejarlais has been remanded into custody and will appear in Mayerthorpe Provincial Court on Jan. 14.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Ganz in Edmonton for the week of Dec. 21.