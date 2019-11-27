Murder charge laid after body found west of Edmonton
A 33-year-old woman was found dead north of Highway 16 in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:18AM MST
EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in the death of Saladina Vivancos, whose body was found west of the city on Nov. 17.
Blake Joliceour, 36, of Spruce Grove has been charged with second-degree murder in Vivancos’s death.
Jolicoeur remains in custody, he will appear in court in Stony Plain on Wednesday.