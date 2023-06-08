Murder charge laid after Whyte Ave shooting suspect turns himself in

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the 2021 shooting death of Tanraj Deogen has been arrested.

Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Deogen died on Oct. 3, 2021, after he was shot.

Officers responded at 2:18 a.m. to the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street, just off of Whyte Avenue, a popular strip with many bars and nightclubs.

Deogen was found on the street. He died there despite attempts by officers to revive him.

Police are still looking for a man they believe may have witnessed the shooting.

Last month, EPS released a photo of that person, who was wearing a distinct jacket with the face of rapper Post Malone on the back.

Anyone with information about the witness’ identity is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say this male may have information about the death of Tanraj Deogen on Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

