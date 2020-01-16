EDMONTON -- A murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of Catlin Helle, 26, last May.

On May 20, police were called to 101 Street and 118 Avenue for a report of a disturbance in the area.

A short time later, Helle arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening stab wound. He died several hours later.

Helle’s family told CTV News Edmonton in August that he was stabbed in the neck after an altercation with two men.

“(The attacker) was riled up and wanting to fight somebody,” said Helle’s sister, Deon Ducharme.

“My brothers just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police said Billy Joe Stone, 38, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Helle’s death on Jan. 13.

Helle’s death was the 14th homicide of 2019.