Murder charge laid in death of 53-year-old Alberta Beach man

A 29-year-old Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of an Alberta Beach man.

On the evening of Dec. 1, RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, near Glenevis, Alta.

Officers say Troy Peace, 53, was found seriously injured and died on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled on Dec. 6, 2022.

The 29-year-old accused is facing one count of second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 5.