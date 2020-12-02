EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after a 46-year-old man was killed in a downtown Edmonton suite on Nov. 20.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested Darnell Richard Belcourt at a home in the area of 103 Avenue and 95 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. that night.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Robert Miller.

An autopsy has been completed but investigators are waiting for more tests to announce the cause of death.