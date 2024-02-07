EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Murder charge laid in fatal stabbing earlier this week

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

    Emergency crews were called to 35 Street and 122A Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Monday for a report of a stabbing.

    Cody Lyle, 35, was found at the scene in medical distress.

    Lyle was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

    An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Lyle died of a stab wound, and the manner of death is homicide.

    Jayden Cody Francis Cardinal, 30, has since been charged with second-degree murder in Lyle's death.

    No further information has been released.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News