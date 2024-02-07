Murder charge laid in fatal stabbing earlier this week

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to 35 Street and 122A Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Monday for a report of a stabbing.

Cody Lyle, 35, was found at the scene in medical distress.

Lyle was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Lyle died of a stab wound, and the manner of death is homicide.

Jayden Cody Francis Cardinal, 30, has since been charged with second-degree murder in Lyle's death.

No further information has been released.