EDMONTON -- A man was charged with second-degree murder Monday after a fatal stabbing in Fort McMurray last week.

Hue Cong Nguyen, 50, was charged in the death of Christopher Michael McQuilkin.

McQuilkin was stabbed on Jan. 6, and was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have knowledge of the incident to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment at 780-788-4040.