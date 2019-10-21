

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - One person has been charged in connection with a homicide in Fort Vermilion last week.

Police were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. When they arrived, they found the body of a man outside a house, and suspect was arrested on scene.

Sandra Wapoose, 29, of John D’or Prairie, Alta. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barry Litzotte, 57, of Fort Vermilion.

Wapoose is in custody, and will appear in Fort Vermilion Provincial Court on Nov. 5, 2019.

Fort Vermilion is about 660 kilometres north of Edmonton.