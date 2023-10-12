Murder charge laid in historical homicide west of Edmonton

Charges have now been laid in a historical homicide of an Edmonton man.

The remains of Christian Grayhorseman, 20, were found on Dec. 26, 2016, in the area of Sundance Road in Paul First Nation.

Police say Grayhorseman's death was a homicide.

On Oct. 4, the Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit arrested a 34-year-old Edmonton man.

He has been charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18 in Edmonton.