EDMONTON -- One man was charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a northern Alberta home Monday night.

Mounties were called to a home in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, located approximately 400 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, at 7:35 p.m. after a gun incident.

Brett Daniel Sowan, 28, sustained what police called a firearms-related injury and died on scene.

Randall James Cardinal, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, police said. He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Sowan's autopsy will take place in Edmonton next week.