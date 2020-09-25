Advertisement
Murder charge laid in northern Alta. death
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 11:30AM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- One man was charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a northern Alberta home Monday night.
Mounties were called to a home in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, located approximately 400 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, at 7:35 p.m. after a gun incident.
Brett Daniel Sowan, 28, sustained what police called a firearms-related injury and died on scene.
Randall James Cardinal, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, police said. He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Sowan's autopsy will take place in Edmonton next week.