Murder charge laid in shooting death of Edmonton Elks' running back
A 24-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with killing Edmonton Elk Christian Saulsberry.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene in the nearby town of Walls, Miss., at 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
"Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. Saulsberry was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital," spokesperson Tish Clark confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Memphis Police arrested Mark McDaniel, 24, at his home in that city Saturday afternoon.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and Clark said he will be extradited to DeSoto County.
"Our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time," the Elks said in a Saturday statement.
"Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career."
Saulsberry, 25, was from Southhaven, Miss., another community that's part of the Greater Memphis area.
He played eight games with the Elks and was named most outstanding special teams player in the Elks 2022 team awards in October.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Steven Dyer
