A 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two children were found dead in an east Edmonton apartment suite Wednesday.

On late Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a report of an assault on a woman in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

She identified the suspect to police—a man she had her second child with.

Three hours later, EPS received a report of an unclothed man acting erratically who had broken into a garage at 73 Street and 80 Avenue at 8:30 p.m.

It was the same man who allegedly assaulted the woman. Police arrested and questioned him on the whereabouts of the two children.

Officers then went back to the apartment and found the children concealed underneath “piles of various household items” in a storage room, Homicide Acting Staff Sgt. Terrie Affolder said at the EPS headquarters Friday morning.

Police did not release the ages of the kids, but sources told CTV News one was three years old and one was seven months old.

Court records show Ashton Lafleche was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

The man did not live with the woman and two children, but Affolder said the man and woman had a relationship “of some sort.”

An autopsy will be conducted Friday morning, and police expect to release the results in the afternoon.