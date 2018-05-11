Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Murder charges laid in Strathcona County homicide
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 10:44AM MDT
An Edmonton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Strathcona County homicide in April.
A 24-year-old man was found dead at Township Road 515 and Range Road 234 on April 9 at 9:20 p.m., RCMP said.
On April 11, RCMP identified the victim as Harpreet “Harry” Kang, deemed his death a homicide, and released a photo of the suspect vehicle – a blue 2018 Acura TLX.
Police arrested Matthew Anderson, 33, on Thursday. He is in custody.
Anderson is scheduled to appear in court May 16.