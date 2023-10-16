Murder guilty plea in 2021 Edson attempted robbery death

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Brent Dumas fatally shot 44-year-old Cordell MacLellan, an employee of Indominus Sports in Edson, according to an agreed statement of facts.

A second employee, Jason Whitworth, was injured during a physical altercation in the store.

On Monday, Dumas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Dumas was high on crystal meth when he went into Indominus Sports with a sawed-off shotgun on Nov. 4 at 5:25 p.m.

He ordered both employees to put up their hands, then told Whitworth to go to the gun counter and get him handguns.

Dumas was starting to panic, the agreed statement of facts read, and Whitford said he heard MacLellan say, "Hey man, just stay calm, I don't want you to do anything stupid," right before he heard a single shot and MacLellan fell to the ground.

After the shooting, Dumas ordered Whitworth to put the handguns in a bag, but there wasn't a bag available.

Dumas moved toward Whitworth, and as he was doing so, his shotgun broke.

Whitworth saw the gun was no longer loaded, jumped over the counter and chased Dumas toward the store entrance.

The two men struggled over the gun and Dumas struck Whitworth in the face with it before running from the store, according to the court documents.

Whitworth then returned to MacLellan and performed CPR.

MacLellan was pronounced dead in hospital.

Cordell MacLellan, 44, was identified as the Edson sports store employee who was fatally shot during a robbery attempt on Nov. 4, 2021. (Source: Edson Funeral Home Ltd. Foothills Crematorium)

Dumas left the scene of the robbery in a stolen pickup truck and later got a ride to a rural property east of Edson owned by his girlfriend.

On Dec. 11, police went to the property to take a statement from the friend and arrested Dumas during a traffic stop.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and assault with a weapon.

After his arrest, Dumas wrote an apology letter to MacLellan's family saying he was sorry for their loss and that he hadn't planned to kill anyone, but was in a bad place in his life.

A Gladue Report has been ordered in the case because Dumas is Indigenous.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 11. It will determine when Dumas is eligible for parole.

A second-degree murder conviction carries with it an automatic life-sentence.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk