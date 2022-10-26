Murder suspect found in Millet: RCMP

RCMP announced on Oct. 24, 2022, a warrant for first-degree murder for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, accused in the death of 63-year-old Brian Dupe. (Source: RCMP) RCMP announced on Oct. 24, 2022, a warrant for first-degree murder for Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, accused in the death of 63-year-old Brian Dupe. (Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island