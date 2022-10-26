Murder suspect found in Millet: RMCP

An Alberta man wanted for murder has been found and arrested.

RCMP said Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, was found in Millet, Alta., around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and arrested without incident.

Joseph is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Brian Dupe from Wetaskawin. A bail hearing is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 27.

Dupe's remains were found near Alder Flats, Alta., on Oct. 22.

Another man, 49-year-old Stanley Victor Howse, has also been charged with first degree murder in relation to Dupe's death. He was previously taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Nov. 1.