

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man who was scheduled to testify in the first-degree murder trial of Tyrell Perron.

Skyler Andy Belcourt, 20, is wanted on a witness warrant. He was supposed to testify for the Crown on September 24, but failed to attend court.

The warrant was issued by the presiding Queens Bench Justice.

Belcourt is a resident of Edson. Police said he may travel to surrounding communities or Edmonton.

Edson RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Perron was arrested and charged in 2016 with first-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and possession of a prohibited firearm in relation to the death of a teenage girl.