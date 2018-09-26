Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Murder trial witness from Edson sought by police
A witness warrant has been issued for Skyler Andy Belcourt, who was scheduled to testify for the Crown in the first-degree murder trial of Tyrell Perron.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:48AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:49AM MDT
RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man who was scheduled to testify in the first-degree murder trial of Tyrell Perron.
Skyler Andy Belcourt, 20, is wanted on a witness warrant. He was supposed to testify for the Crown on September 24, but failed to attend court.
The warrant was issued by the presiding Queens Bench Justice.
Belcourt is a resident of Edson. Police said he may travel to surrounding communities or Edmonton.
Edson RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Perron was arrested and charged in 2016 with first-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and possession of a prohibited firearm in relation to the death of a teenage girl.