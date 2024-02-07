EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Murder weapon traced to 'straw buyer,' police lay charges: EPS

    Edmonton police arrested a man suspected of trafficking firearms after this gun he reported stolen was found to be the gun used in a 2022 shooting that killed one person and injured seven others. (Supplied) Edmonton police arrested a man suspected of trafficking firearms after this gun he reported stolen was found to be the gun used in a 2022 shooting that killed one person and injured seven others. (Supplied)
    A man is facing multiple firearm-trafficking charges after a gun he reported stolen was linked to a murder.

    In May, police recovered a defaced handgun from a person involved in organized crime. Ballistic analysis found it was the same gun used in the 2022 Ertale Lounge shooting, where seven people were injured and one was killed.

    Police said the gun was one of several legally-owned restricted firearms reported stolen in Parkland County by a man three months after the shooting.

    The 31-year-old who reported the theft was suspected by police of being a "straw buyer," someone who buys guns legally and sells them illegally.

    Officers said the recovery of the gun, and a search of the man's home, was enough evidence to arrest him.

    He is facing five charges of firearms trafficking and one count of making a false statement to police.

    "The result of the shooting that followed this illegal firearm sale has been devastating for so many people and continues to underscore the need to diligently investigate and charge individuals involved in firearms trafficking," said EPS Insp. Eric Stewart.

    "Thanks to the hard work of officers on multiple teams, including the Firearms Investigation Unit, the Firearms Examination Unit and the Gang Suppression Team, we were able to successfully hold someone accountable in this case." 

