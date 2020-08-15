EDMONTON -- A newly launched initiative is putting more musicians and performers out and about in Edmonton.

From the beginning of August until the end of September, more than 40 micro events will be popping up around downtown spots.

It's all part of Downtown Live, pushing for live performances at spots ranging from patios, parks or parking lots.

It's a chance to take in some music, theatre or dance while exploring downtown locations.

The summer series is put on by the downtown business association.