Muslims in Edmonton celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 3:43PM MDT
The Al Rashid Mosque in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- A major celebration was held on Sunday by Muslims in Edmonton and around the world.
It marked Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, abstaining from food and water in a time of spiritual reflection.
The day is a celebration of community and the completion of the holy month
This year marked a first, with the Muslim Association of Canada hosting a live broadcast due to the pandemic.
Here in Edmonton, people visited the Al Rashid Mosque to celebrate with a limited gathering.
Ramadan happens during different times each year based on the lunar calendar.
This year, Ramadan started on April 23.