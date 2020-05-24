EDMONTON -- A major celebration was held on Sunday by Muslims in Edmonton and around the world.

It marked Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, abstaining from food and water in a time of spiritual reflection.

The day is a celebration of community and the completion of the holy month

This year marked a first, with the Muslim Association of Canada hosting a live broadcast due to the pandemic.

Here in Edmonton, people visited the Al Rashid Mosque to celebrate with a limited gathering.

Ramadan happens during different times each year based on the lunar calendar.

This year, Ramadan started on April 23.