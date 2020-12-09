EDMONTON -- The Mustard Seed’s Family Gift Centre is still helping spread holiday cheer, even though the pandemic has it looking a little different this year.

“The pandemic has changed things for us and for the community,” said Ana Kitlar, the corporate development officer for the Mustard Seed in Edmonton. “We talk about how hard it’s been for us, but think about all the folks who were struggling already.”

The Mustard Seed is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1984 and supports people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

The Family Gift Centre began five years ago, it’s an event where families in need can buy toys for their kids for only $2.

“It really lets them have that sense of accomplishment that they did this, they picked it out themselves because they know their children best,” said Kitlar. “We wanted to give the community that we served a dignified shopping experience during the holidays.”

The pop-up shop is usually open to the public but the organization has had to make the event appointment only this year due to COVID-19.

“There’s only about 12 staff members and people that are in the store at the same time,” said Kitlar.

“There are markers on the floors and we’ve got shoppers that are assisting each client that’s coming in and only the shoppers are able to touch the toys.”

There will still be 450 families taking part in the event this year. The reduced number of people at the shop makes the experience more intimate and personal, according to Kitlar.

“You kind of have a personal shopper with you to help pick out stuff, the volunteers really get to know the clients while they’re helping them shop, ask them questions about their kids.”

One woman who was shopping for gifts for her children said it was nice having the help of a volunteer when looking for presents.

“She helped me find gifts that her kids would like,” said Shawna. “It was good, the people are really friendly here, they’re really helpful and it just brings more joy.”

The toys up for purchase were donated to the Mustard Seed or bought with money that was donated.

The event is an early part of the Mustard Seed’s 12 Days of Giving campaign which runs from Dec. 12 to 23.