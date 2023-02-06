N.W.T.'s plan to leave Alberta school curriculum for B.C.'s a sign of degrading reputation: experts
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
Slated to be completed by 2027-28, the N.W.T. curriculum change comes as Alberta drafts a new program of study for all subject areas. New math and English courses are being piloted to K-3 students in Alberta, with students in Grades 4 to 6 learning those revised subjects this fall.
- Alberta Education to begin piloting science, French curricula in September
- Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
- Edmonton Catholic teachers learn new curriculum ahead of first day of school
Before each subject is officially implemented in classrooms, the N.W.T. says it will be closely reviewed and adapted to ensure its relevancy and feedback from teachers is taken into consideration.
"B.C.'s education system is well regarded as a high-performing system," reads the N.W.T.'s curriculum renewal website. "This all results in students being more prepared for life after high school."
The decision to pivot to B.C.'s curriculum was based on extensive research, analysis and more than 40 consultation sessions with education leaders and Indigenous governments, explained Agata Gutkowska, an N.W.T cabinet spokesperson.
"B.C. is one of the top performers in education among all the provinces," Gutkowska added in a statement.
"Its curriculum is one of the first in Canada to focus on competency-based learning and it aims to personalize learning, making it more student-centred and flexible," she added.
"With an emphasis on Indigenous knowledge and a focus on literacy and numeracy skills, we believe the B.C. curriculum will benefit N.W.T's junior kindergarten (JK) to Grade 12 students."
By the end of May 2023, the N.W.T. anticipates it will have revised Grade 12 graduation requirements taking into account B.C. courses, a schedule for teacher training on the new material, and draft curriculums for Grades 4-6 and 9.
"As this is a significant change for schools and teachers, education body staff, educators and the N.W.T Teachers' Association requested that teachers have the opportunity to ‘trial’ the curriculum before full implementation to ensure they’re not overwhelmed with the transition," the territory says.
The curriculum trials will begin in 2023-24 for Grades 4 to 6, with a draft curriculum for all subjects expected the following year. In 2025-26, JK, kindergarten and Grades 1 to 3 will trial the new teaching regimen.
Grades 7-8 will also trial their curriculum in 2023-23, with a finalized version expected two years later. High school subjects will be implemented over three school years starting in 2024-25.
The last year of Alberta diploma exams for Grade 12 N.W.T. students will be 2025-26, with B.C. assessments fully integrated into classrooms by 2027-28.
ALBERTA CONSIDERED COMPETENCY-BASED LEARNING
A pair of education and curriculum experts are disappointed that previous direction from the Ministry of Education – looking to modernize how Alberta students were learning, which has since been revised – is now part of the reason why the N.W.T. is switching curriculums.
Long before the new curriculum developed under the United Conservative Party, elementary education expert Dr. Carla Peck said Alberta was considering adding competency-based learning to classrooms.
Peck, a University of Alberta social studies education professor and curriculum expert, explained competencies as life skills learned as students engage with subject topics.
As an example, Peck offered students learning about different Canadian prime ministers and then asked in an assignment to select which was the most significant to Canada.
"All of that they would learn in Social Studies," she said. "Then use all of that to be able to orient themselves today. It helps them think critically and historically. They take that information and apply it and have to weigh the criteria of what makes them the most significant. What does significance mean and to whom?"
Instead of just memorizing facts and dates, Peck says competencies apply knowledge so that students better retain it.
"It's not only about what factual knowledge students are able to remember but what can they do with that knowledge," she said. "What skills can they develop to take that knowledge and create something new out of that knowledge, rather than just regurgitating it back just for the sake of knowing something."
- 'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
- 'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
In 2010, competencies were introduced in the province's blueprint for future education system changes. Five years later, then-Education Minister David Eggen announced that competencies would be embedded in subjects as part of a curriculum update. In the new curriculum under the UCP, their intent has been redefined.
Alberta's draft K-6 curriculum lists general skills students at particular ages are expected to gain through 'competency progressions,' including:
- Critical thinking
- Problem solving
- Research and managing information
- Creativity and innovation
- Communication
- Collaboration
- Citizenship
- Personal growth and well-being
In comparison, B.C.'s curriculum has common core competencies that are then specifically incorporated into each subject through the learning of content and sample topics.
For example, Grade 3 students in B.C. taking Social Studies are to not only learn about events or places but ask questions or draw conclusions on why those events or places are significant and suggest lessons that can be learned today.
"Alberta was poised to be a leader in the competency-driven path to curriculum development, and now Alberta has abandoned that completely," she told CTV News Edmonton.
"Instead, other jurisdictions are looking to B.C. and elsewhere as leaders instead of Alberta," Peck added. "Which is a really sad commentary about what the current government has done to Alberta's reputation in education."
- NDP upset new Grade 3 social studies less focused on Ukraine; UCP says they're making it political
- UCP government pushing ahead with new curriculum, ATA president calls for process to 'stop'
DRAWBACK TO 'KNOWLEDGE-RICH CURRICULUM'
Amy von Heyking, a University of Lethbridge education professor, says a key difference between B.C.'s curriculum and Alberta's – and which she believes likely appealed to the N.W.T. government – was its focus on different perspectives and ways of learning.
"There's a more reasonable balance between the articulation of clear knowledge outcomes, an indication of what students need to do with that — with the core competencies — and then big ideas," von Heyking explained. "For deep understanding, you apply that knowledge. Use it to solve problems."
Alberta's new curriculum, on the other hand, focuses on "content-heavy" and "knowledge-rich" lists of concepts students must be familiar with, she said.
"And don't get me wrong, we need our students to know important information, to be able to think critically about it and with it," von Heyking explained.
While core skills like critical thinking and problem-solving are mentioned in some of the draft curricula, von Heyking says there is a difference between listing them as an expected outcome and embedding them in ways of learning.
"The issue is that it can't just be about repeating or recalling or retrieving information," she explained. "A program of studies or a curriculum isn't something that teachers do to students, it's something they live with them in classrooms."
A LOSS OF COLLABORATION
While N.W.T. did not pay to use Alberta's learning materials, von Heyking said it choosing another jurisdiction's curriculum is a loss to Alberta students and educators.
"We were partners," she said. "Not just in the sense that they took our program. They were part of the process of developing it."
"I think part of the reason for their concern and reluctance to move forward is not just a concern about the product that we have now," she added. "The fact that they weren't invited to the table, can't be helping."
In Peck's view, N.W.T.'s roadmap for learning material renewal stands in stark contrast to how Alberta is implementing its new curriculum.
"The plan for implementation that the Northwest Territories has laid out is really exactly what a curriculum implementation plan should look like," Peck said, adding that there are opportunities for teacher feedback, transparency about material and engagement with stakeholders.
"It also tells me that they are going to be collecting data and feedback throughout the process so that they can refine and revise," she said.
"It speaks volumes about the quality of the curriculum that has been and is being developed under the current UCP government," Peck echoed. "This decision by the N.W.T. echoes many of the criticisms that have been raised for two years now."
- 'Not suitable': Teachers report slams Alberta’s draft curriculum
- 'Slow down and work together': UCP MLA Tracy Allard writes letter to education minister about draft curriculum
While the province has been "happy to partner" with the N.W.T in the past, it is now focused on Alberta students, said Emily Peckham, Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's press secretary.
"We understand that the Northwest Territories are making significant shifts in their education system as part of their efforts to improve student outcomes," Peckham told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.
"After years of declining outcomes here in Alberta, we are doing the exact same thing through our curriculum renewal process. While it is unfortunate that their final decision was made prior to the finalization of the draft K-6 curriculum, we understand their decision to move quickly and partner with a province that has a finalized and implemented K-12 curriculum."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Calgary
-
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
Lawyers vote to keep mandatory Indigenous history training in place at virtual special meeting
Mandatory Indigenous history training for lawyers in Alberta is not going anywhere following a debate and vote held Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'A bit surreal': Saskatoon's Emily Clark showcases women's game at NHL all-star skills competition
Saskatoon’s Emily Clark was one of five of the top women’s hockey players to take part in the NHL all-star game skills competition this past weekend in Florida.
-
'Our biggest concern is supply': Saskatoon sees lowest number of homes listed since 2008
Saskatoon is facing a housing supply challenge, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Health Authority worker used position to steal nearly $16,000, report says
A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Mark Docherty stepping down to 'pursue other opportunities'
Mark Docherty, the Sask. Party MLA for Regina-Coronation Park, has announced his resignation.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Regina semi rollover leads to traffic delay
Traffic was briefly held up Monday morning after a truck and trailer overturned on Arcola Avenue.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Toronto
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewellery store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewellery store.
-
Ottawa woman struggles to contact elderly mother trapped in Turkiye following earthquake
A devastating earthquake in Turkiye has left many in Ottawa's Turkish community worried about the safety of their loved ones back home.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
Winnipeg
-
Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man was sentenced for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
B.C. government will spend surplus as slowdown looms, according to NDP throne speech
British Columbia's New Democrat government says it plans to put this year's projected budget surplus of almost $6 billion to work as an economic slowdown looms.
Vancouver Island
-
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
-
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.