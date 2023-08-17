N.W.T. wildfire evacuees begin to arrive in Leduc

An emergency operations centre is now open in Leduc for people fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents Joshua Gauthier, his wife, and young son went to the centre Thursday morning to register.

They were driving home after landing in Edmonton after a family trip to the east coast when they got the news about the evacuation order.

"We were just outside Westlock, actually," he told CTV News Edmonton.

He says they hadn't even considered that an evacuation could be called when they left on vacation.

"We weren’t too worried. We didn't even pack up the house," he said Thursday, speaking outside the centre in Leduc.

"We left a lot of the baby things that would have helped us."

Another family member brought their dog down to Leduc.

"That was really nice."

They're currently staying with his wife's sister in the Edmonton-area while they wait to go home.

A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, because of the fires.

Evacuees have been told to go to assistance centres in Valleyview, Fox Creek, or Red Deer, if they're driving.

Those unable to leave by car will be flown to Calgary starting Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the City of Leduc said it wasn't sure how many evacuees would need to use its centre, which has been set up to connect people with hotel rooms and information.

A similar centre in St. Albert closed on Wednesday after reaching capacity.

In a written statement Thursday morning, the City of Edmonton said it had not been called on to provide assistance to evacuees, but was prepared to do so if asked.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.