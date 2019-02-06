The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology will be expanding by 33 acres with an acquisition on the Blatchford development site.

NAIT said the expansion would allow the school to “plan for future growth to meet the needs of students and industry partners for decades to come.”

The 13-hectare parcel, located west of the main campus at Princess Elizabeth Avenue and 109 Street, will be used for student housing, recreation and health facilities, among other things.

The deal also includes an option for NAIT to purchase another three hectares, or eight acres, to the southwest.

NAIT has also purchased Edmonton’s former Westwood Transit Garage.

“This will be transformational for NAIT, for our students and for our city,” NAIT President and CEO Glenn Feltham said in a statement.

“This will allow us to fulfill our vision and be part of one of the most progressive, vibrant and exciting communities in Canada.”

Money from the land sale will be reinvested into the Blatchford development.

With files from Jeremy Thompson