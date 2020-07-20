EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is giving NAIT $8.13 million to renovate one of its buildings.

NAIT will use the money to renovate the O Building's heating, ventilation and cooling systems, which are reaching the end of their lifespan, the government said.

The O Building houses the officer of the registrar, the student recruitment office and more.

"These funds ensure we can continue to maintain an exceptional learning environment for our students," said NAIT president and CEO Dr. Ray Block.

Alberta's Recovery Plan is an ambitious strategy to create jobs, build and diversify," said Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. "NAIT continues to be a leader in quality post-secondary education across a broad range of disciplines, from skilled trades to business, engineering, science, health, hospitality and tourism, and more."

The funding is part of the $98-million commitment for capital maintenance and renewal at colleges, universities and polytechnics.

The construction project will create 46 jobs, Alberta said.